Helena man charged with drug-related crimes

A 29-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 9, an officer was patrolling through a hotel parking lot when they noticed three men inside a vehicle. One of the men was Shay Alexander McPhee, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The officer turned his patrol vehicle around and by the time he returned, McPhee was outside the vehicle near a grass area with his dog. The officer told McPhee to stop, but he kept moving away from the officer until the officer restrained him. McPhee asked what was going on, and the officer explained that he had warrants out for his arrest, according to court documents.

The man driving the vehicle would not say who the vehicle belonged to even though it was registered under the driver’s name. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, he said no. The officer noticed a roll of tin foil in the vehicle and a woman’s wallet in the front seat.

The K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted law enforcement that drugs were in the vehicle, officials said. A search warrant was granted for the vehicle. Inside, they found burned pieces of foil with residue on them, a glass smoking device with residue that tested presumptive positive for meth, a purse with a white crystalline substance inside that tested presumptive positive for meth, and two syringes.

McPhee was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 9.