Helena man charged with assaulting child

A 47-year-old Helena man has been charged with assaulting a child younger than 14.

Daniel William Moran is charged with felony assault on a minor.

On March 3, law enforcement responded to Cooke Street for reports of a man in a physical and verbal altercation with a child. The complainant said the defendant was approaching the minor and grabbing him by the neck.

Law enforcement observed obvious red marks on the child's throat. The child described not being able to breathe when the defendant had his hand around his throat. The victim detailed the incident as well as a past history of physical violence with the defendant.

The defendant has one prior conviction for partner or family member assault.

