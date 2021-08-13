Helena man charged with arson in connection with house fire

A 70-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to a residence Wednesday while people were inside.

Robert T. Chickene is charged with felony arson in connection with the fire at the home on North Davis Street.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement received a report that a bedroom was on fire in the basement of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes, Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said.

Officers learned that Chickene was being evicted from the property. According to court documents, the defendant allegedly told staff of the home that he would "murder them and burn the place down." He allegedly said he hoped the "fire insurance" on the residence was up to date.

Officers also learned the defendant had been in a fight with another resident prior to the fire. The bedroom that belonged to that resident was the room where the fire started. A neighbor who saw the defendant entering the residence told police he was carrying a red gas can. The neighbor took a photograph of the defendant walking with something in his hand. Authorities said the home is a business with multiple residents.

