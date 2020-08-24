 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with aggravated rape
Helena man charged with aggravated rape

Shawn Michael Colley

A 41-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated rape.

Shawn Michael Colley is charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Prosecutors allege that Colley forcefully had sex with a female victim on Aug. 22.

A sexual assault kit was collected at St. Peter's Health. The physician confirmed there was evidence of significant trauma including bleeding, court documents say.

Colley reportedly admitted to having sex with the alleged victim, but said that it was consensual. He later told police that the trauma was due to an accident, according to court documents.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

