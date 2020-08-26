Helena man changes plea to guilty in multiple rape case

A Helena man who prosecutors say video recorded himself raping two different women changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
Kelly Dean Grove appeared before Judge Michael McMahon and entered a change of plea on two of the five rape charges. Grove was originally charged with five felony counts of aggravated rape in May 2019.
As part of the plea deal, the "aggravated" aspect of charges one and five are dropped, making them counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent. Additionally, "common scheme" was added to the fifth charge. As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to drop charges two, three and four against Grove.
Because Grove pleaded guilty to counts one and five, he will be sentenced for the rape of two different victims. One of the rapes occurred in 2018 and the second in 2019. Judge McMahon also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a psychosexual evaluation of Grove prior to sentencing.
The court accepted the plea deal and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Grove was initially arrested in May 2019. A victim contacted police to report that Grove had raped her in June 2018 (count one) and she recently learned that video of the assault existed. She shared with police photos and video that showed Grove assaulting her. She also had text messages of Grove telling another person he had more graphic images and videos to "make a power point," according to court documents.
A Lewis and Clark County detective would later obtain a search warrant for Grove's phone. That detective found multiple videos of Grove raping the victim, who appeared to be asleep. The detective reportedly found a different video of Grove raping a second victim, who later told the detective she was unconscious the night of the assault and unable to give consent. This second victim led to the fifth count, to which Grove pleaded guilty.
