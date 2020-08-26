Helena man changes plea to guilty in multiple rape case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena man who prosecutors say video recorded himself raping two different women changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Kelly Dean Grove appeared before Judge Michael McMahon and entered a change of plea on two of the five rape charges. Grove was originally charged with five felony counts of aggravated rape in May 2019.

As part of the plea deal, the "aggravated" aspect of charges one and five are dropped, making them counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent. Additionally, "common scheme" was added to the fifth charge. As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to drop charges two, three and four against Grove.

Because Grove pleaded guilty to counts one and five, he will be sentenced for the rape of two different victims. One of the rapes occurred in 2018 and the second in 2019. Judge McMahon also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a psychosexual evaluation of Grove prior to sentencing.

The court accepted the plea deal and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.