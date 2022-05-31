Helena man arrested on suspicion of threatening school shooting

A 23-year-old Helena man was arrested early Tuesday after officers received reports that he had made threats regarding a mass shooting at Helena High School and had access to weapons and possible explosive devices, police said.

Logan S. Pallister has been charged with two felony counts of intimidation and one felony count of possession of explosives.

Authorities said they heard from the complainant Monday and did not know when the alleged threat was planned to occur. Pallister has often made threats of committing a mass shooting at Helena High School, according to court documents.

Pallister reportedly told witnesses he idolized and would reenact the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in which two teen gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher before killing themselves, according to a document filed Tuesday in Justice Court. The arrest comes a week after a teen gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Pallister was arrested early Tuesday in front of his residence. Helena police said he had eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns.

Pallister reportedly said he had the same duffle bags used in the Columbine shooting and a trench coat, Helena Police Department Cpl. Kent Anderson said in a May 31 affidavit. Pallister showed a witness several guns including a TEC-9, a long-barreled Uzi and what was later identified as an M-16, the affidavit says.

He told the witness a couple weeks ago he was going to make bombs to use in a school, authorities said. He showed a witness the bombs on May 30 and said he would kill them if they told anyone. The witness said he kept the bombs in boxes that looked like a “green toolbox” in his vehicle.

Another witness corroborated that Pallister had made similar statements that he wanted to bomb or shoot up Helena High School, officials said.

Helena police officers found Pallister’s vehicle near his residence and could see three ammunition canisters in the back seat.

Authorities said Pallister can be seen on a website holding guns, and he is wearing a black trench coat in one of the photos.

Court officials said Tuesday that Pallister had yet to appear in court. He was being held at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and may appear in court on Wednesday.

The Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County searched Pallister’s residence in the 300 block of Broadway and the scene is secured, police said. Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up at the address.

Helena Public Schools was notified of the investigation and the arrest at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Communications Officer Karen Ogden said. She said the school district did not lock down any buildings, as law enforcement said there was no threat to the community at that time.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a note to parents that school district officials will "continue to be in close contact with law enforcement through the remainder of the school year."

"The district has response protocols in place, and will promptly notify families if lockdowns or other safety measures are needed," he said.

East Helena Public Schools were temporarily placed on "secure" status Tuesday morning as part of the school district's standard response protocol, Superintendent Dan Rispens said in a note to parents. All students and staff were kept inside secure buildings until the secure order was lifted around 9:10 a.m.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

