A 57-year-old Helena man was arrested Tuesday after officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Broadway for a report of an occupied vehicle being shot at.

The complainant reported about 2:28 a.m. that he and a friend gave a man a ride home from the downtown area. They took the man, whom they had just met on this date, to an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Broadway.

As the man was getting out of the vehicle, he reportedly became belligerent with the caller and his friend. Once out, he pulled out a firearm and shot through the passenger door window. One of the people in the vehicle complained of getting glass in his eye, but no other injuries were reported.

Officers found broken glass on the ground as well as a spent shell casing. They were able to learn the identity of the suspect as well as where he resided. After some time of attempting to contact the suspect, officers met with the man and talked with him. He was eventually taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Ronald King was placed under arrest on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide and carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending, police said.