Helena man among those who helped Denton ranchers with hay

Karl Christians said he didn’t have to think much about helping people in Denton shortly after a fire devastated the community.

After all, he said he is originally from that town.

And he wanted to help a young rancher who lost all his hay in the blaze.

Christians, president of the Lewis and Clark County Farm Bureau, was among the Helena-area ranchers who recently donated hay to help those hit hard by the blaze.

His hay was among the three semi-trucks hauling a combined load of about 70 tons of hay that drove up Sunday morning from Helena.

The West Wind fire, which started in late November, destroyed 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings in its path. Among the structures destroyed were four grain elevators that were more than 100 years old. The blaze, which was sparked by a downed power line, was 100% contained Dec. 5, officials said.

Those who donated included Jim Dusenberry, Joe and Julie Dooling, Casey Fitzsimmons, John Novotny, Dave Brown, Snowy Mountain Marketing, Andrew Gould and the Farm Bureaus from Lewis and Clark and Fergus counties.

Christians, who donated 21 tons of hay, said it was an easy decision for him to help. He said he had a good crop of hay.

“We feel blessed on our end,” he said. “We had a good year.”

“We have to keep our fellow ranchers in business,” Christians said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday contributed, $18,732 to the Denton Fire Relief Fund which supports the community as it rebuilds. It's what officials said is a quarter of his post-tax salary. The governor's salary as of July is $122,693.

“In the wake of the West Wind Fire in Denton, Montanans have done what Montanans do best: neighbors have helped neighbors,” Gianforte, a multimillionaire and entrepreneur, said in a news release.

Opportunity Bank of Montana opened the Denton Fire Relief Fund to help families impacted by the fire. Gianforte made his donation at an Opportunity Bank branch in Helena.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.