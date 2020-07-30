Helena man acquitted on rape, kidnapping charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Charles Pearce, of Helena, was acquitted on felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent and kidnapping late Thursday evening.

A jury deliberated for approximately four hours before returning a verdict of not guilty on both counts.

Pearce's trial lasted for four days in the court of Judge Mike McMahon. The charges stemmed from an incident that was alleged to have taken place on July 14, 2019.

Both the prosecution and defense relied heavily on witness testimony during the trial as little physical evidence existed to support or refute that a rape or kidnapping took place. The defense had Pearce testify on his own behalf and the prosecution had testimony from the the woman who said he raped her.

There was no dispute regarding whether or not the sex itself took place, rather the accusations were based on whether or not consent was given.

The prosecution, led by county attorney Leo Gallagher, hinged on an emotional testimony from the woman. She told the jury that she had brought children’s clothes to Pearce’s house on the night of the incident. When she told him about another man she was seeing and then attempted to leave, she alleged that Pearce forced her down the hallway, pinned her arm behind her head and raped her.