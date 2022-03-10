Helena man accused of theft from sporting goods store

A 27-year-old Helena man has been accused of theft.

Joshua Lee Willhoft is charged with felony theft of property valued at more than $1,500.

On Jan. 28, law enforcement responded to Sportsman's Warehouse for reports of a man who had left the store with a fish finder valued at $300. A description of the man was provided. Court documents state an unknown customer in a white pickup was following the suspect.

The suspect would later be identified as the defendant by in-store surveillance footage and from prior contacts with law enforcement. The suspect had apparently thrown the fish finder at the unknown customer's truck and ran into Winco, where he escaped.

Law enforcement reviewed security footage from Winco. At this point the suspect was identified as Willhoft.

When speaking with someone who worked for Sportsman's Warehouse, they advised that Willhoft had visited the store many times. Willhoft was accused of stealing nearly $2,109 over the course of several visits in January.

Checking online, police were able to find evidence of three fish finders pawned by the defendant. When following up with the pawn shops, the investigating officer discovered they had all be sold on eBay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.