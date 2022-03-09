Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 36-year-old Helena man has been accused of strangling his partner.

Cory John Groce is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On March 5, Law enforcement responded to Dutchman Court regarding a possible assault. The complainant, later identified as the victim, said she as thrown to the ground by her boyfriend, the defendant.

A sheriff's deputy arriving at the scene said he could hear a female and male arguing and heard the female state "This is the last time you're going to strangle me. I called the cops."

The deputy observed an injury to the female's right knee. The injury was a small abrasion roughly 1 inch across that was reportedly bleeding and there were more scratches below it.

Court documents state the woman was intoxicated and stated she had been in an argument with the defendant. She reported that the defendant threw her to the ground, injuring her knee. She said the defendant had "choked her out" by holding her down and placing his hands on her neck.

The defendant said they were in an argument and the woman wouldn't leave him alone. The defendant said he tried to walk away from her, but she cornered him in the kitchen. He tried to push past her, but she allegedly broke his prescription glasses.

According to the defendant, he "did not go out of his way to attack her." The defendant said the victim would not allow him to go past her and he threw her to move her out of the way.

The deputy didn't observe any injury to the defendant. The deputy did report a mess and broken items in the home. There was reportedly blood near the refrigerator and the couch. The defendant reportedly denied strangling the woman, but was unable to explain how the necklace she was wearing had been removed and broken.

