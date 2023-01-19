 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
exclusive alert

Helena man accused of sexually abusing a child

  • 0
John Caleb Fredrick

John Caleb Fredrick

A 22-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges for sexual abuse of a child, authorities said.

Following a Helena Police Department investigation, John Caleb Fredrick is believed to have violated a judge-issued order of protection prohibiting Fredrick from being within 1,500 feet of or contacting the victim by any means.

The order of protection was issued Dec. 21 at the request of the victim's mother and remains in place until Jan. 23, 2024.

According to a sworn affidavit from a deputy Lewis and Clark County attorney summarizing the investigation, the order of protection was violated.

Investigators uncovered 183 phone calls between Fredrick and the victim between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8.

While working the order of protection violation case, investigators also found a nude photo of the victim dated Jan. 7 and a video of the pair having sex on Fredrick's phone, according to court documents.

People are also reading…

Fredrick was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

He has been charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children and two misdemeanor counts of violation of order of protection.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News