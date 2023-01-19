Helena man accused of sexually abusing a child

A 22-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges for sexual abuse of a child, authorities said.

Following a Helena Police Department investigation, John Caleb Fredrick is believed to have violated a judge-issued order of protection prohibiting Fredrick from being within 1,500 feet of or contacting the victim by any means.

The order of protection was issued Dec. 21 at the request of the victim's mother and remains in place until Jan. 23, 2024.

According to a sworn affidavit from a deputy Lewis and Clark County attorney summarizing the investigation, the order of protection was violated.

Investigators uncovered 183 phone calls between Fredrick and the victim between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8.

While working the order of protection violation case, investigators also found a nude photo of the victim dated Jan. 7 and a video of the pair having sex on Fredrick's phone, according to court documents.

Fredrick was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

He has been charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children and two misdemeanor counts of violation of order of protection.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.