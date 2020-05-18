Helena man accused of raping child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old Helena man accused of raping a child appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Monday.

Michael Anthony Gomez is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, two felony counts of sexual assault, felony sexual abuse of children and a misdemeanor surreptitious visual observation or recordation.

Gomez is alleged to have sexually abused a girl under the age of 15 for approximately three years prior to his arrest. A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputy interviewed the girl, who alleged that Gomez had sexually assaulted her for years. The victim gave multiple detailed accounts of different incidents, which authorities allege were corroborated by physical evidence later located via a search warrant.

The victim stated she also believed that Gomez had possibly recorded video of her in the shower, according to the charges.

When interviewed by a detective, Gomez allegedly described the same encounters as the victim but denied any inappropriate touching. He reportedly told detectives that the victim "wasn't lying, but instead believed what she was saying."