The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office is accusing a 72-year-old Helena man of raping a child between the ages of 4 and 6.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office detective was assigned to the case after the girl disclosed the sexual abuse to her stepfather who contacted a school resource officer.

The detective met with the child who described multiple occurrences of sexual abuse by Benjamin William Dean, according to court documents.

According to the detective's summary to the county attorney's office, the girl stated during a May 6 forensic interview that Dean forced her to sit in his lap while he watched pornography and masturbated.

The victim stated Dean penetrated their body on multiple occasions. The child said when she asked Dean to stop, he would not comply.

Dean allegedly threatened to harm the child if they told anyone about the abuse. The girl also said the abuse took place at Dean's house, according to court documents.

The child's mother told the detective Dean "paled" when initially confronted about the allegations, and said Dean admitted to "being a nudist and watching pornography," the county attorney's filings state.

Dean was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Dean has been charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one felony count of sexual abuse of children and one felony count of tampering with witnesses and informants.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.