Helena man accused of rape

A 28-year-old Helena man is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room nearly two years ago.
Dustin Ray Jinkinson is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. He was being held on $10,000 bail and was not listed on the jail roster Thursday.
On June 23, 2019, Helena Police Department officer Alex Schwier was dispatched to the Law and Justice Center for reports of a sex crime. A woman told Schwier that in the early morning hours she had been sexually assaulted by Jinkinson, authorities said.
The woman said she had been downtown with her two sisters and a friend when they bumped into the defendant at a bar in Helena. The defendant was a friend from grade school and they invited him to return to a local hotel with them, officials said. According to the woman, she fell asleep soon after they arrived. She reportedly woke up to her pants undone and the "whole area was wet" around her. The defendant was reportedly standing over her and asked if she wanted some water.
Court documents state the woman was very uncomfortable and wanted her sister. Her sister came back into the room and laid down next to her and asked if everything was OK. The victim reportedly asked her sister why her pants were unzipped. They left the room and spoke in private.
The sister soon returned to the room and told the defendant he had to leave.
The sisters told police that they had left the room around 4 a.m. to smoke a cigarette. At that time, the woman had been asleep for over an hour and the defendant was in the room on the telephone. They said when they returned from smoking, the woman was awake and the defendant was acting strange.
According to the sister, the defendant opened the door and said the victim was mad that they left and he had to "tuck her in." They said the defendant kept repeating this and they asked why he was acting so strange and repeating this phrase unprompted. The other sister told police that when she realized something non-consensual had happened, she removed her sister from the room to talk with her and their other sister.
Upon telling the defendant to leave, he reportedly resisted and prompted their friend to physically remove him from the room. This friend reportedly was able to confirm aspects of the story told by the victim and sisters.
The sister's story was reportedly corroborated by hotel surveillance.
The defendant denied anything sexual had happened. He claimed the sisters were sleeping in bed with him when one suddenly "freaked out" and yelled for him to leave. When confronted about the footage of the sisters leaving but not him leaving, he reportedly said that "didn't make sense."
DNA evidence returned in August 2021 would also place the DNA collected from the defendant to that on the woman's pubic area.