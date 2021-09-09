Helena man accused of rape

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sisters told police that they had left the room around 4 a.m. to smoke a cigarette. At that time, the woman had been asleep for over an hour and the defendant was in the room on the telephone. They said when they returned from smoking, the woman was awake and the defendant was acting strange.

According to the sister, the defendant opened the door and said the victim was mad that they left and he had to "tuck her in." They said the defendant kept repeating this and they asked why he was acting so strange and repeating this phrase unprompted. The other sister told police that when she realized something non-consensual had happened, she removed her sister from the room to talk with her and their other sister.

Upon telling the defendant to leave, he reportedly resisted and prompted their friend to physically remove him from the room. This friend reportedly was able to confirm aspects of the story told by the victim and sisters.

The sister's story was reportedly corroborated by hotel surveillance.

The defendant denied anything sexual had happened. He claimed the sisters were sleeping in bed with him when one suddenly "freaked out" and yelled for him to leave. When confronted about the footage of the sisters leaving but not him leaving, he reportedly said that "didn't make sense."