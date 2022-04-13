Helena man accused of holding youths at gunpoint

A 53-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ordering two youths to the ground and holding them at gunpoint.

David Dust has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon.

Helena police were sent to Euclid Avenue and Winston Street about 11 a.m. April 11 following a call from a complainant about two young people, who the arresting officer identified only as "two young kids," being assaulted by a man with a gun, according to documents filed in justice court.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper secured the weapon. The youths told officers the man threw a handful of change at them before following them. He allegedly got out of his vehicle, began throwing punches and threw one person to the ground, police said.

The man allegedly returned to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun, pointed it at them and forced them to the ground. They said they thought the man was going to shoot them, and witnesses corroborated their account, police said.

The man, identified as Dust, did not speak to officers. He was identified by his driver's license.

He was released on his own recognizance and was issued two no-contact orders, authorities said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

