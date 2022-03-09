Helena man accused of assaulting a cop

A 44-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting a cop.

David Brian Livengood is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor assault with a bodily fluid, misdemeanor DUI (second offense), misdemeanor no insurance and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

On March 5, a Helena Police Department officer arrived on U.S. Highway 12 east to assist a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a traffic stop. Upon arrival at the scene, the defendant was already in MHP custody.

Court documents state that the defendant was in the patrol car and when the Helena officer began speaking with him the defendant kicked the officer in his right knee. This caused the officer pain and was treated at St. Peter's Health emergency room. According to an arrest affidavit, the injury will require follow-up observation and treatment by an orthopedic surgeon.

The defendant also reportedly spit in the officer's face.

