Helena making strides toward lofty clean energy goals

The initiatives the city has implemented based on the action plan have amounted to an estimated savings of approximately $600,000 a year. Those initiatives have included the conversion of four of the city's five parking garages to LED lights, which Judge said resulted in about a $5,000 a month reduction in the parking division's energy costs as compared to just a year ago.

The one caveat to those numbers, Judge said, is that they do not include the cost of new equipment and upgrades that made the savings possible.

"All of those energy conservation projects certainly meet cost effectiveness tests," Judge said. "They pay for themselves quite rapidly. And they do represent pretty substantial savings to the taxpayers."

Other actions taken by the city commission in this vein include the 2011 installation of a water source heat pump at the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant, which allowed the facility to completely disconnect from NorthWestern Energy's natural gas supply. The heating of that facility is derived entirely from the thermal energy from the water being treated.

The city and county governments began using a Chevy Volt, a plug-in hybrid vehicle, for their mail routes.

What is lacking are renewable energy projects.