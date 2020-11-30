Helena making strides toward lofty clean energy goals

Helena is falling short of the lofty climate change-related goals it has had since 2009, according to an early draft of the city's first sustainability report, but not by much.
The city's Sustainability Coordinator Patrick Judge, who took the new position about a year ago, presented the report to members of Resilient Helena, a community organization focused on climate action, during their Nov. 17 meeting.
Back in 2009, the Helena City Commission-appointed Climate Change Task Force developed an action plan that made 44 recommendations, including the hiring of a sustainability coordinator and a yearly reporting of climate action efforts.
"When you write a big report like that, you're always nervous that it's going to sit on a shelf and collect dust," Judge said. "But this report was taken seriously by the city staff. Even though they didn't have a sustainability coordinator for a while, the staff actually did a pretty good job I think of paying attention to it and making strides year by year."
Of the 44 recommendations made by the Climate Change Task Force, 13 have been completed, such as the formation of the Citizens Conservation Board and implementation of tiered water rates; 21 are underway, such as the installation of a solar array on city-owned property as well as reductions in water use and solid waste disposal; nine are incomplete, such as a zero net energy goal at the wastewater treatment plant and "pay-as-you-throw" solid waste disposal fees; and one, a reduction of plug loads at city properties, is listed as "unknown."
The initiatives the city has implemented based on the action plan have amounted to an estimated savings of approximately $600,000 a year. Those initiatives have included the conversion of four of the city's five parking garages to LED lights, which Judge said resulted in about a $5,000 a month reduction in the parking division's energy costs as compared to just a year ago.
The one caveat to those numbers, Judge said, is that they do not include the cost of new equipment and upgrades that made the savings possible.
"All of those energy conservation projects certainly meet cost effectiveness tests," Judge said. "They pay for themselves quite rapidly. And they do represent pretty substantial savings to the taxpayers."
Other actions taken by the city commission in this vein include the 2011 installation of a water source heat pump at the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant, which allowed the facility to completely disconnect from NorthWestern Energy's natural gas supply. The heating of that facility is derived entirely from the thermal energy from the water being treated.
The city and county governments began using a Chevy Volt, a plug-in hybrid vehicle, for their mail routes.
What is lacking are renewable energy projects.
"To date, we have very little renewables as a city government," Judge said. "We have a small 3.5 kW system at our wastewater treatment plant. We have some solar lights down there by Centennial Park, and a solar-powered aeration system up at Chessman Reservoir. But these are really kind of small, niche applications."
The city commission doubled down on its commitment to climate change action by passing a resolution this year that set a goal of using 100% clean electricity by 2030 and an interim goal of 80% clean electricity by 2025. If Helena is to achieve those goals, "we're going to have to work hard to get there," Judge said.
Support Local Journalism
The city's Climate Action Task Force reported a 20% reduction in energy use by the city government from 2001 to 2007, mostly attributed to waste treatment practices. The city landed at only a 4% reduction in energy use from 2007 to 2019 because most of the low hanging fruit had been picked off.
To remain on track to meet 2030's goal, the city and its residents would have had to cut their yearly energy consumption to about 73,000 mmBtu in 2019. That number ended up closer to 87,000 mmBtu.
"So not nearly as good as what we wanted, but still on a downward trend," Judge said.
The city has budgeted for the installation of a 50 kW solar array on a city-owned building, possibly the fleet maintenance building on E. Lyndale Avenue. The public works department also has plans to install three electric vehicle charging stations at parking garages and a Capital Transit bus station with a Montana Department of Environmental Quality grant and money carved out of the city's fiscal year 2021 budget.
However, the city's energy consumption and overall carbon footprint represents only a small fraction of the greater community's total, and reaching climate action goals will require community-wide buy-in.
"It was a great place to start, get our own house in order at the city, but it represents only about 1% of our carbon footprint in this community," Judge said. "It represents about 3% of the electricity usage. We're really not going to move the needle much unless we engage the broader community."
City leaders are hopeful more Helenans will pay for curbside recycling. The city currently contributes a little more than $4 a month per household to subsidize the curbside recycling program offered by private company Helena Recycling. Homeowners pay about $8 a month to opt into the program.
The city's zero interest revolving loan program offers financial support for businesses and individuals planning renewable energy projects.
It also passed a resolution recently that waives permitting fees for such projects, hopefully incentivizing future developers.
The Utah Legislature in 2019 passed a bill that provided cities with mechanisms for sourcing clean energy, allowing them to strive for similar clean energy goals.
There was hope that something similar could be done in Montana, but "that seems less likely given the current composition of the incoming legislature," Judge said.
The governments of Helena, Bozeman, Missoula and Missoula County sent out a request for proposals in mid-November seeking a consultant willing to help craft a green tariff to fund future renewable energy projects that would serve those municipal loads and possibly those of its residents, businesses and institutions.
"NorthWestern has been a partner in that," Judge said. "We think we can work with the utility on that one."
The city's inaugural sustainability report has yet to be approved by the city manager and adopted by the city commission.
Judge said he expects a finalized version of the report to be presented to the city commission for approval sometime in December.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.