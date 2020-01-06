After 19 years in Helena, Macy’s Northside Center on North Montana Avenue will permanently close following a clearance sale that could last up to 12 weeks beginning this month.
The roughly 50 employees of the Helena store have been notified of the closure, said Macy’s spokeswoman Emily Workman. Regular, non-seasonal employees will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult business decision,” Workman said. “In today’s retail space, we continuously review our brick-and-mortar locations, evaluate opportunities to maximize value and ensure the sustainable, long-term growth and success of our store business.”
Macy's closed nine stores in 2019 and plans to close several others around the country this year, according to an article in the Cincinnati Business Courier. However, workman said the retail chain is not currently planning to close any other stores in Montana.
Workman declined to provide additional information about the closure, noting that details will be shared during Macy’s Investor Day on Feb. 5.
The announcement from Macy's comes after the closure of Helena's Shopko in 2019, K-Mart in 2018, J.C. Penney in 2017 and Hastings in 2016.
Cathy Burwell, president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, said the closures show that Helenans are shopping more online.
"It is really very sad to see such a great store as Macy’s closing on the heels of some of our other major stores," Burwell wrote in an email to the Independent Record. "As a chamber, we have promoted shopping local and we know that it is getting harder to find what you need with less stores."
