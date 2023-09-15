The Helena and Lincoln ranger districts are expecting favorable conditions to do prescribed burning operations, forest officials said Friday.

Conditions permitting, Lincoln Ranger District plans to burn east of Helmville and Helena Ranger District would burn north of York on Friday and into the weekend.

In the Lincoln Ranger District, fire management is looking at continuing a prescribed fire plan with the Bureau of Land Management and a private ranch east of Helmville. They plan to burn up to 500 acres over one to two days. Smoke will be highly visible from Highways 141, 200 and 271, as well as the Helmville-area and adjacent communities.

On the Helena Ranger District, fire management plans to continue a prescribed burn unit they started earlier this week in the Owl Gulch and Bullsweats project areas north and west of York.

Smoke may be visible from the Helena-area and surrounding communities.

Forecasted lighter winds, higher humidity levels, and recent moisture are anticipated to enable the acceptable conditions to accomplish this work. Prescribed fires are carefully planned and implemented, the Forest Service said.

