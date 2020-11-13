Helena lighting Fire Tower Monday, dropping parking fees on Fridays

The city of Helena will light the historic Fire Tower Monday evening to kick off the holiday season and offer free downtown parking starting on Black Friday.

The Fire Tower is traditionally lit at the conclusion of the Parade of Lights, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

"It’s undeniable that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in immeasurable ways, and that includes our holiday celebrations," Mayor Wilmot Collins wrote in an announcement. "Even though many of our favorite events have been canceled this year, we will light the Fire Tower starting Monday, Nov. 16 through the holiday season, in hopes that it can be a bright spot at a challenging time for so many in our city."

The city will also drop parking fees on Fridays through the holiday season starting on Nov. 27 in an effort to encourage downtown shopping.

"As we band together to help one another, I would also like to encourage our residents to support local businesses during the holiday season," Collins wrote. "Dollars spent at Helena retailers stay right here in this community and will help buoy our local economy against the weight of this pandemic."