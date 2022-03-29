Helena library to resume in-person events, reopens meeting rooms

Lewis & Clark Library will resume in-person programs and reopen the community and meeting rooms at all branches on Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

In addition, weekend hours at the main branch will be expanded to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library Director John Finn said the county's stance is mirroring that of the Governor's Office, which is that Montana has entered an endemic state, rather than a pandemic state.

“Because of the guidance from these agencies, we have decided to return to in-person programming and reopen meeting rooms for public use,” he said in an email.

The library, which has undergone $6 million in renovations, has been temporarily closed at various times during the pandemic. It had a limited reopening in March 2021 and there was some reduction in hours.

Lewis & Clark Library has branch libraries in Augusta, East Helena, Helena, Lincoln and the Bookmobile. For more information on hours and services provided at each branch, visit lclibrary.org.

