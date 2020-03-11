Helena library temporarily moving amid remodel
Helena library temporarily moving amid remodel

The Lewis and Clark Library

The Lewis & Clark Library is getting its first renovation in more than a decade.

 Thom Bridge

Amid an ongoing remodel project, Lewis & Clark Library plans to temporarily close its downtown Helena location March 30 and open an offsite annex April 13.

“The first phase of the remodel project has been an easy phase. The next two phases will become more and more complex and will require that the Library move collections and services to another location until the end of the project,” the library’s Director John Finn said in a press release.

The library plans to move more than half of its collection to the annex in the shopping center at 1609 11th Ave. and provide the ability to place holds on materials left at the downtown site, the release says. Limited services will also be available at the annex.

"We are committed to making the collection completely accessible to our patrons,” Finn said. “With the browseable collection and the ability to place holds, the entire collection will still be accessible.”

