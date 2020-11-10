Helena library suspending in-person services

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Lewis in Clark County over the past few weeks and a staff member’s positive test Tuesday, Lewis and Clark Library is temporarily suspending all in-person services in Helena.

"The staff member did not have contact with patrons," Director John Finn said in a press release. "The Library is offering its full and unqualified support to the employee and all staff and patrons."

The library anticipates reopening for holds pick-up after a thorough cleaning of the facility by Friday, Nov. 13. Online resources are still available, including access to downloadable books, music, and movies. All other in-person services are temporarily unavailable at the Main Helena Library, including Phone-a-Librarian, Holds Pick Up, and Bookmobile services.

The library is already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday for Veteran's Day and is already closed to the public due to construction. Staff have been working in the building providing holds pick-up, answering reference questions on the phone, and reorganizing the library collections for their new spaces. Those services will be suspended until Friday.

Branch libraries in East Helena, Augusta, and Lincoln remain open for holds pick-up services and limited access. All of the library’s book drops remain open and are being emptied.

"The Library has and will continue to take steps to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, employees, business partners, and their families," Finn said. "We are proud of our workforce and offer our whole-hearted support of, and continued commitment to, everyone’s health and safety in these unprecedented times."