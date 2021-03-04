Helena library has limited reopening starting Friday

Starting Friday, Lewis and Clark Public Library patrons will be able to browse for 30 minutes and access the full library collection as the library will move to Phase III of the COVID-19 Road to Reopening plan.

There will be limited computer use and the library will limit the number of patrons to 20 at one time. All people visiting the library must wear a face mask.

There will be a 30-minute limit on the computer as well. Holds pick-up will continue in the lobby.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the Road to Reopening, visit https://www.lclibrary.org.

The library main branch has been closed to the public since March 17, 2020. A Capitol branch was open briefly over the summer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The library board approved the proposed reopening plan at its December meeting. It's based on a phased approach that allows staff flexibility to move between phases as COVID numbers change in Lewis and Clark County.

A two-week benchmark is required before moving between any phase.