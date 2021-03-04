Helena library has limited reopening starting Friday

Starting Friday, Lewis and Clark Public Library patrons will be able to browse for 30 minutes and access the full library collection as the library will move to Phase III of the COVID-19 Road to Reopening plan.
There will be limited computer use and the library will limit the number of patrons to 20 at one time. All people visiting the library must wear a face mask.
There will be a 30-minute limit on the computer as well. Holds pick-up will continue in the lobby.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on the Road to Reopening, visit https://www.lclibrary.org.
The library main branch has been closed to the public since March 17, 2020. A Capitol branch was open briefly over the summer.
The library board approved the proposed reopening plan at its December meeting. It's based on a phased approach that allows staff flexibility to move between phases as COVID numbers change in Lewis and Clark County.
A two-week benchmark is required before moving between any phase.
The plan, proposed by staff and Library leadership, is based on information presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, federal and state officials and under guidance from the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department.
According to the library, Phase III is enacted when daily new cases in the county fall below 25 a day.
Phase IV kicks in when new cases in the county fall below 10 a day. In-person browsing at the main branch and there is less limited hours and numbers than Phase III. Some one-to-one help is available. Study rooms remain closed.
Phase V is hit when there are zero new cases, according to the library. The library is then fully open. Patron services gradually reintroduced until at full capacity. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks and social distancing may still be required.
This will be the first time some members of the public will have to see the library since it underwent nearly $6 million in renovations. It now has a new lobby, a new Discovery Room, new bathrooms and expanded children and teen areas. The main desk and circulation desk have been blended into a single space and newly designed meeting rooms will allow for different and expanded programming.