Helena library gets a fresh new look

It has been nearly three years since Lewis and Clark Library in Helena first started reworking its front-desk area, a project that has evolved into a full-scale remodel project that is now nearing completion.
According to library Director John Finn, the process started with two goals. The first was to consolidate the main desk and circulation desk into a single space, and the second was to fix the library's bathrooms.
However, the project has become considerably bigger.
Finn said most of the heavy construction has been completed. What remains is wiring, signage and other smaller projects, many of which are handled internally by the library. Finn didn't provide a timeline on when the entire project would be complete, but said the work is being finished at a moderate pace.
"COVID kind of let the construction company go crazy because nobody was in the building," Finn said. "But things slowed down a bit in the summer."
Due to COVID-19, the library wouldn't be able to reopen even if the project finished tomorrow.
The library's new foyer is now much more open, housing only a single column in the middle for support. The front window space has been revamped in addition to both the large and small conference rooms. According to Finn, the newly designed meeting rooms will allow for different and expanded programming. Scenic Brew, which continues to lease space from the library, will have an entirely new café. The bathrooms have been divided into six single-occupant restrooms that all have the same features.
As you enter the library itself, the middle desk space is gone and both circulation and that main desk have been collapsed into a single space on the right side. Near the main desk are four private study rooms, which can be rented for projects. The library has a new "marketplace," which is a space near the front desk with circular seating arraignments for reading or socializing. The teen area has been moved to the rear of the main floor, and a new hangout space has been added with seating, a television and more.
The children's area has been expanded by 30%, according to Finn. This space has adequate room for play or reading. The space also has its own bathroom with a changing table. Finn said these spaces are by design and a big focus of the redesign was to make more social spaces in the library.
"People are starting to see our old stuff and then asking if it's new," Finn said.
The library also has a new "discovery" space, which is an arts and crafts room. The fiction section has been moved upstairs and has several relaxation spaces for reading. One has a view of Anchor Park and the other is by the fireplace.
"The library had really good bones to start with," Finn said. "We just strengthened those bones."
In some instances, this is quite literal. The building has been reinforced with steel beams to make it less susceptible to seismic activity. Finn said he wouldn't be surprised if it's the most safe building in Helena when it comes to earthquakes.
Currently, library staff are working on getting rid of old furniture and routing network cabling through the building.
