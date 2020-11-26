Helena library gets a fresh new look

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As you enter the library itself, the middle desk space is gone and both circulation and that main desk have been collapsed into a single space on the right side. Near the main desk are four private study rooms, which can be rented for projects. The library has a new "marketplace," which is a space near the front desk with circular seating arraignments for reading or socializing. The teen area has been moved to the rear of the main floor, and a new hangout space has been added with seating, a television and more.

The children's area has been expanded by 30%, according to Finn. This space has adequate room for play or reading. The space also has its own bathroom with a changing table. Finn said these spaces are by design and a big focus of the redesign was to make more social spaces in the library.

"People are starting to see our old stuff and then asking if it's new," Finn said.

The library also has a new "discovery" space, which is an arts and crafts room. The fiction section has been moved upstairs and has several relaxation spaces for reading. One has a view of Anchor Park and the other is by the fireplace.

"The library had really good bones to start with," Finn said. "We just strengthened those bones."