Helena-Lewis and Clark Natorial Forest providing Christmas tree permits

treeee.jpg

Harvesting your Christmas tree from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest can turn into a great family adventure and annual tradition.

 

 Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Forest Service offices and districts in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will once again be providing Christmas tree permits, which can be obtained online or at local ranger districts through Dec. 31.

Permits are $5 per tree and a permit allows an individual to cut up to three trees. Permits are good throughout the forest except at cabins, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness or riparian areas, natural landmarks, active timber sales and areas where trees have been planted for reforestation purposes.

Permits can be purchased online or in person at Forest Service offices in Helena, Great Falls (including the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center), Lincoln, Townsend, Stanford, Harlowton, Choteau, Augusta, White Sulphur Springs or Neihart.

To purchase online, visit: www.recreation.gov to get started and search for “Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Christmas Tree Permit.”

Fourth-graders, through Every Kid Outdoors, can also obtain a free permit through Recreation.gov or at district offices.

“The Christmas tree permit provides local communities a fun way to create adventures and family traditions on their local forest,” Forest Supervisor Emily Platt said in an email. “For safety, we advise folks to ensure they have winter essentials in their car such as chains, a shovel, extra blankets and food and check local weather reports before heading out.”

Upcoming festivities:

• Join the Forest Service, Montana Discovery Foundation, and Helena CORE at Montana Wild to gather and create nature-themed ornaments and decorations for the holiday season. Drop by any time between 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and bring family, friends, and a creative holiday spirit.

• Montana Discovery Foundation, in partnership with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, will be offering nature craft kits at local district offices. It is expected the kits will become available by the second week in December. Call the local ranger district to check on availability.

• The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will once again host Trim-the-Tree festivities in Great Falls on Dec. 10. Participants will be able to build two hand-crafted ornaments, one for the Center’s tree and one to take home.

Call the Interpretive Center at (406) 727-8733 for more information.

On April 20, two Department of Natural Resources and Conservation airships and ground crew supported the annual Pines for Perch project with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP). The DNRC ships delivered large, weighted strings of recycled Christmas trees collected by FWP to Canyon Ferry Reservoir where fisheries biologists hope to build spawning substrate for yellow perch. (Video provided by DNRC)

Visit https://go.usa.gov/x7YSG for more information or call your local district.

