Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest taking applications for seasonal jobs

Starting Sept. 29, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be accepting applications for over 150 seasonal spring and summer jobs.

Positions are available in many fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, range, timber, visitor services and archaeology.

"Whether you want to work outside next summer or help visitors plan their trips, working for the Forest Service is an excellent way to build lifelong skills and connections," Forest Supervisor Emily Platt said in an email.

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between Sept. 29-Oct. 6. Applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/about-forest/jobs to explore a list of local positions and find contact information for hiring managers.

The scenic Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest stretches 2.8-million acres through central and north-central Montana. It is comprised of island mountain ranges bisected by the Continental Divide and Missouri River and includes six ranger districts -- Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Judith-Musselshell, Rocky Mountain, and Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs -- with forest supervisor’s offices in Helena and Great Falls to oversee forest management in 17 counties.

This forest provides timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals, and some of the best recreation opportunities in the country.