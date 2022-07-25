 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest given command of Moors Mountain fire near Helena

The Moors Mountain fire is burning in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

 U.S. Forest Service

Moors Mountain fire command was transferred at 6 a.m. Monday from the Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Full containment of the fire was achieved on Sunday, meaning a fuel break around the fire has been completed. The Helena Regulators Type 2IA Handcrew and one engine will continue to monitor the fire, which lighting started July 16 in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

The fire, located in heavy timber, burned 98 acres. Multiple callers July 16 reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

The closure in the eastern half of the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness was expected to be rescinded Monday. The Temporary Flight Restrictions over the fire area were rescinded on Sunday.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

