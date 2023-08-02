Years of deferred maintenance at recreation sites on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are getting checked off the to-do list as the forest capitalizes on funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Passed by Congress in March of 2020, the GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) to address overdue maintenance needs. GAOA also permanently authorized funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) — a separate pot of money aimed at conserving irreplaceable lands and improving outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the nation.

The LRF is funded for five years to address the maintenance backlog for five land management agencies: the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Indian Education for department schools during the fiscal years 2021-2025.

Now halfway through the five-year timeline the Helena-based forest has restored a lot of its recreation assets and has plans to knock out more of the needed maintenance in the next couple work seasons.

“I actually never thought I'd see this in my lifetime or as a professional working for the federal government,” said Rory Glueckert, forest recreation program manager for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. “This has been the best thing that's ever happened to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.”

To date, the forest has improved 52 recreation sites, 666 miles of trails and 151 miles of Forest Service roads and repaired 17 cabins.

In total, the forest is spending roughly $15.5 million on nine project areas. Some of the major projects included in the spending are the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and adjacent lands priority area trail maintenance; forest-wide trailhead and campground improvement, forest-wide cabin deferred maintenance and forest-wide road re-conditioning.

Trails

At the top of the list for the forest was the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex Trails Project, a multi-year, $5.5 million project focused on reducing deferred maintenance on 3,247 miles of trails within the wilderness complex and the adjacent lands priority area, which also falls within the Lolo National Forest and Flathead National Forest. This is one of only 15 areas nationwide that were identified as priorities for increased trail maintenance.

Partnering with those forests made the project more comprehensive in scope and helped secure the funding, said Glueckert.

The forests have also partnered with the Montana Conservation Corps (MCC), the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation (BMWF), Flathead Area Mountain Bikers (FAMB), and Back Country Horsemen of the Flathead (BCHF) to implement maintenance on hundreds of miles of trail as part of the project.

Over the 2021 season, the three forests were able to complete:

over 1,000 feet of turnpike repairs,

500 feet of puncheon replacements,

six miles of retread,

220 feet of retaining wall restoration,

6,400 feet of ditch/drainage structure repairs,

5,000 feet of braided trail repairs,

31 miles of brushing,

535 feet of puncheon running board repairs,

40 feet of puncheon approaches/stair repairs,

98 miles of re-establishing cleared corridor,

6,000 feet of trail rerouting projects,

and 50 feet of multi-tier crib wall repairs.

GAOA funding was also used to invest in project area stock programs and primitive trail maintenance across the complex.

Additionally, the legislation put $1.75 million toward work on trails outside the priority areas across the forest. Around 70 trails are receiving funds to take care of deferred maintenance tasks such as brushing and clearing, replacing and maintaining drainage structures, repairing trail tread and more.

One such trail is the Fourmile Creek Trail in the Castle Mountains, where a Montana Conservation Corps saw team was cutting back years of overgrowth and downed trees from the trail in July.

So far this season the trail crew has seen some “nasty” trails and has cleared countless downed trees across trails, said Collin Ahlmeier, the team’s crew leader who is in his sixth season with MCC.

On one trail in the Crazy Mountains, Ahlmeier said, the crew was clearing about 100 trees per quarter mile on the trail.

“There's a lot of trails that we had out there that were getting neglected, that we just could not get to because we did not have that manpower,” said Bob Gliko, recreation management specialist for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. “Now, with the MCC crews coming in, there are trails that have been opened up that probably have not been cut for the last 15 years.”

Campgrounds

Another big-ticket item for the forest was deferred maintenance at campgrounds forest-wide and constructing a campground at the Falls Creek trailhead, a relatively new access point to the Bob Marshall Wilderness west of Augusta.

The forest is allocating roughly $3.4 million to forest-wide campground and trailhead improvements and just over $1 million to the Falls Creek campground construction.

Among the campgrounds needing an update is the Crystal Lake campground, where new pit toilets and septic systems will be installed; the road in the campground will be resurfaced; and campground facilities will be updated, including a new water system along with campfire rings and picnic tables.

In an effort to keep up with modern recreation vehicles, the forest is also extending camping pads to fit large RVs.

“So the campgrounds were designed in the early '60s or '70s and there's a lot of different types of campers now than there were in those days,” said Gliko. “Camping is not the way it used to be back then.”

Cabins

As Forest Service cabin rentals have become increasingly used recreation facilities, the forest devoted just over half of a million dollars to the program, resulting in remedying needed repairs and the opportunity to open a previously unused cabin the to the public.

The Ear Mountain Cabin was a Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest administrative cabin that, thanks to funding from the GAOA as well as some other sources, was remodeled to be used by the public. The cabin is located about 26 miles west of the town of Choteau. The cabin sits under the northeast slope of Ear Mountain and is within easy access of the Ear Mountain Wildlife Management Area, as well as Headquarters Pass and Our Lake trailheads.

Needed repairs to cabins across the forest included new roofs, new concrete latrines, plumbing repairs, foundation repairs, wood stove installation and more. In total, 17 cabins across the forest received improvement.

“The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s recreation and heritage program areas have significantly invested in historic cabins across the forest to maintain these sites for present and future generations to enjoy the tranquility of the forest,” a 2022 Forest Service press release stated about the forest’s cabin rental program.

Last summer, at the Moose Creek Cabin west of Helena, an MCC crew spent three days repainting and staining the exterior. In that same work season the forest worked with the White Sulphur Springs Youth Conservation Corps to remove old fencing and re-oil the Forest Lake Cabin. This cabin is currently an administrative cabin and proposed future rental cabin, and was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933.

“All of these sites should be up to standard when we're done so it's a very appealing place now to bring your family to camp. It's like now things are clean and fresh,” Glueckert said. “So it does bring a lot of pride to employees who are managing these sites to be able to provide that quality of service.”

The forest has one more opportunity to apply for more funding in fiscal year 2025.