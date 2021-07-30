Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest enacting Stage 2 fire restrictions

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is enacting Stage 2 fire restrictions across the forest starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“With firefighting resources stretched thin, and significant fire conditions, we are looking for available opportunities to prevent more wildfires this summer,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Sara Mayben. “We urge folks to look for alternative ways to enjoy the forest that help us achieve our goal of preventing uncontrolled human starts.”

Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated area, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

3. Operating or using any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4. Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described in Prohibition No. 3, and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.