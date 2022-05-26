Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest campgrounds opening for season

Campgrounds across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are opening for the season, officials said.

Recreation Manager Rory Glueckert said in an email a few of the campgrounds remain closed due to late-season snow or tree hazards from last year’s Woods Creek Fire.

“This summer many of our campgrounds, developed recreation sites, and trails will be receiving additional maintenance thanks to funding we received from the Great American Outdoors Act," he said.

Wildflowers are also opening. If you are in Helena before May 31, check out the accessible trail on Mount Helena where staff from the Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Native Plant Society and forest service have put up flags to share the names of the seasonal flora.

A few reminders before you head out:

• Find the status of all campgrounds and cabins by visiting: https://go.usa.gov/xJCDV.

• All campsites on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are on a first-come, first-served basis. Cabins and lookouts can be booked up to six months in advance by visiting: www.recreation.gov.

• Food storage orders are in effect across the forest to protect people and wildlife. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xJCDu to learn more about being bear aware and find copies of the two mandatory food storage orders.

• Never leave a campfire unattended. Make sure to douse it with water and stir water into the embers with a shovel. The coals should be cold to the touch before you leave.

• Interested in collecting mushrooms or firewood while in the forest? Visit https://go.usa.gov/xJCDy to learn more about forest product permits.

• Some roads and sites still have snow, contact your local district for the latest conditions before heading out. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xJCW4 to find contact information.

