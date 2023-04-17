The Helena League of Women Voters now offers local voters up-to-date voter information at VOTE411.org just in time for the May 2 school elections.

VOTE411 is a national service provided by the League of Women Voters in all 50 states.

Visit VOTE411.org and type in your local address and zip code and information will pop up about candidate and ballot issues in upcoming national, state and local elections that you can vote on.

You can also use the site to request an absentee ballot, read candidates’ bios and stances on issues, check out early voting options, find your polling place and voting hours, voter ID requirements, voting machine explanations and information about any upcoming election forums.

“We’re excited that it’s up. We’ve been working on this since last August in preparation for the May school elections,” said Mary Harlow, co-chair of the VOTE411 committee for the Helena LWV.

Helena and East Helena school trustee elections were canceled because there were just enough candidates to fill open seats. However, there are school levies on the ballot for each district that voters can read about at VOTE 411.org.

This election will be mail-in ballot only.

“We’re very excited about having this information out just as ballots will arrive,” Harlow said. Ballots were being mailed April 14.

“There’s everything you could possibly want to know about elections," she added.

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization. VOTE411 has served tens of millions of voters over the past 15 years nationally, winning awards and has become a trusted source of objective, nonpartisan election information.

For election questions, contact the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 168, or call 406-447-8339. Ballots can also be dropped off at the elections office.