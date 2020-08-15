Helena leadership reach consensus on new city manager

After a lengthy interview process the Helena City Commission reached a consensus during its special meeting Saturday to offer the position of city manager to Colorado's Director of Local Government, Rachel Harlow-Schalk.
The decision was made after a six-hour meeting in which both Harlow-Schalk and fellow finalist for the job Troy Smith, current deputy city manager for Commerce City, Colorado, were interviewed publicly by the city commissioners.
Contract negotiations are still to occur, but City Commissioner Andres Haladay said he hopes to reach a suitable agreement as soon as possible.
"I am comfortable with the consensus moving forward," Haladay said. "I look forward to negotiating a contract that works for both of us and also getting this signed and approved as quick as we can."
Harlow-Schalk thanked the city commission and public for their time and said during Saturday's interview that the prospect of working for Helena in such a capacity is "exciting."
"It's a very special place, Helena," she said during the interview. Harlow-Schalk made no comments following the city commission's announcement.
The career public servant touched on a number of issues Helena's city government is facing at presently, including building a working staff, addressing poor performing enterprise funds and downtown redevelopment.
She said some of the longstanding vacancies within some of the city's most critical departments are concerning, such as the positions of human resources and finance directors, but that she would need to have conversations with each department before prioritizing and making hires.
"Are these actually vacancies? Are there people already doing the work?," Harlow-Schalk asked rhetorically. She said that looking to promote from within offers benefits not always found elsewhere.
Once a full roster is in place, she said the conversations about goals and expectations can begin to occur, so that the city government is building a workplace culture it wants to see.
In her role as a local government leader at Colorado's state level, Harlow-Schalk said she frequently dealt with under-performing enterprise funds.
The pointed question from City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin was directly related to Helena's civic center, municipal golf course and parking enterprise funds that have leaned heavily on general fund subsidies in recent budget cycles.
"It's a common conversation of the solvency of those funds," she told the city commissioners. "Many times, recreation centers can't be enterprise funds."
She said leadership has to be willing to let go of the idea that something has to be an enterprise fund, and that community assets sometimes require a bolstering of general fund dollars.
Harlow-Schalk was also questioned extensively about downtown redevelopment.
She said she arrived to Helena days prior, and in her personal exploration, noticed some areas of downtown less conducive to pedestrians. She said the core work in the city's urban center has already been done, and that the existing pieces simply need to be better connected. She also noted she saw many dog walkers and little green space.
Another topic breached was community engagement, an area many feel is currently lacking. Both freshmen City Commissioners Heather Dean and Sean Logan successfully ran on increasing community involvement during the 2019 campaign season.
Harlow-Schalk said while she will do as much as she can to help, the face of city government is its commission, and the elected officials need to take the lead in engaging more thoroughly with the public.
"My philosophy in approaching and engaging with the community is obviously to be a part of it, and also I'm not the voice of the community. You are," she said to the city commissioners. "I would really rely on you all to be seen and approachable."
Following the announcement, O'Loughlin said she was pleased with the overall process, particularly the staff-led tours, community stakeholder meet-and-greet, and the city leadership team interviews.
"I thought that this process was really great," she said. "It was really wonderful to get feedback from both community members that were participants in this as well as members of the staff."
Friday afternoon a group of city staff led by Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen held its own interview of the candidates.
The position of city manager was previously held by Ana Cortez, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 17 and did not return to work before resigning Feb. 6.
The starting salary range for the position was listed at $125,000 to $165,000, only slightly higher than the range offered during the 2018 search for a city manager.
The city received 91 applications for the position, which is responsible for oversight of the city government’s daily operations and implementation of city commission policy.
No timeline of forthcoming contract negotiations was given.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.