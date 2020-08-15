Helena leadership reach consensus on new city manager

Harlow-Schalk was also questioned extensively about downtown redevelopment.

She said she arrived to Helena days prior, and in her personal exploration, noticed some areas of downtown less conducive to pedestrians. She said the core work in the city's urban center has already been done, and that the existing pieces simply need to be better connected. She also noted she saw many dog walkers and little green space.

Another topic breached was community engagement, an area many feel is currently lacking. Both freshmen City Commissioners Heather Dean and Sean Logan successfully ran on increasing community involvement during the 2019 campaign season.

Harlow-Schalk said while she will do as much as she can to help, the face of city government is its commission, and the elected officials need to take the lead in engaging more thoroughly with the public.

"My philosophy in approaching and engaging with the community is obviously to be a part of it, and also I'm not the voice of the community. You are," she said to the city commissioners. "I would really rely on you all to be seen and approachable."