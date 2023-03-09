The Helena City Commission directed its city manager to draft resolutions allocating more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to three local nonprofits and the fire department.

The commissioners reached a consensus on funding proposals from Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group, Helena Food Share and the Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church housing project during its administrative meeting Wednesday evening. The commission will deliberate and make a final decision on the resolutions at a future meeting.

Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group requested $143,000 from the city's pot of savings generated by the influx of federal money to fund a Helena homeowners wildfire risk assessment and education program.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said it was not until he reached a management position in the fire department that he began considering community risk.

"One of the things I found in assessing community risk is the greatest potential risk that we have as a community is the wildfire that comes to town and becomes and urban conflagration and that's a serious problem," Logan said.

He said he would send his crew out into the neighborhoods to asses risk on an annual basis, which inevitably drew a crowd of residents.

"To the person, the response was 'We're alright; we have you guys,'" he said. "That's a very difficult assumption for a community to have."

He said today's Helena Fire Department does not have the resources to conduct that education, "and Tri-County Fire Safe does."

"Take the Mount Helena Fire," he said. "I saw a lot of spectators in neighborhoods that should have been preparing their homes, their neighbors and neighborhoods for evacuation. ... There's a significant educational deficit in our community in what a wildfire would mean to Helena."

The commission agreed to consider a resolution for the full request of $143,000.

Working group representative Amy Teagarden thanked the commissioners for their consideration.

"If we receive this funding, we are committed to helping make Helena a fire adaptive community," Teagarden said.

The commission also agreed to consider a resolution to fund Helena Food Share's request for $250,000 to help facilitate the construction of a new, larger headquarters.

Rocky Mountain Development Council requested $2.4 million to help buy land and connect to city utilities for its 113-unit housing development in partnership with Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, YWCA Helena and Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church.

The plan is to build 33 Habitat for Humanity single-story duplexes, 60 RMDC-administered apartment rentals and 20 units for YWCA Helena clients unable to graduate out of the program because of the runaway local housing market at a total estimated cost of $40 million.

While the proposal was on every commissioner's short list, the desired levels of funding varied.

City Commissioner Emily Dean noted the cost to purchase the church land is about $1.3 million and that she would be comfortable allocating that amount.

Dean encouraged the group to apply for the city's affordable housing trust fund dollars to further bolster the project and said she "would also love for the county to get involved."

City Commissioner Melinda Reed and Andy Shirtliff pushed to allocate $2.2 million and $2 million to the project, respectively.

Sean Logan initially penciled out $1.7 million for the project in his list.

The group agreed to the average of $1.58 million for the Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church project, which will be considered at a future meeting.

The Helena Fire Department made an additional request of $47,000 to cover the cost of an insurance deductible for the type V wildland fire engine recently replaced and retrofitting existing department equipment, for which the commission directed interim City Manager Tim Burton to draft a resolution.

The total amount in ARPA allocations advanced Wednesday is $2,020,000, leaving $978,900 remaining to spend.

The remaining four finalists, Family Promise of Greater Helena, Helena Regional Sports Authority, United Way of Lewis and Clark County and Carroll College, are still in the running for a piece of the remaining ARPA pie.

Family Promise requested $750,000 to help it acquire new property to expand its sheltering capabilities, but Reed said without seeing a potential site to be acquired, she proposed "taking $250,000, putting a place holder in the affordable housing trust fund and looking at that issue and how we could best address it using those funds, whether its working with the existing proposal to move it forward a bit, but I think given the fact that there is no actual site to be used yet, I think we're not quite there yet on this proposal."

Family Promise of Greater Helena Executive Director Renee Bauer said during public comment that since submitting the proposal last fall, they have continued to finalize their expansion plan.

"We have not been asked for any kind of amendment or provided any opportunity to let you folks know that we do have more firm plans and more things under way," Bauer said.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said he wanted to allocate $150,000 of the funds to Carroll College for proposed upgrades to its football stadium.

The private school initially requested $1 million, but since lowered the ask to $750 million.

Collins said Carroll has promised the upgrades will result in at least 23 additional sporting events scheduled at the stadium a year.

"I thought immediately about our hotels getting filled up, our restaurants getting filled up, and all the other things that come with sporting events," Collins said.

Dean advocated for a $100,000 allocation to Carroll.

"I think this opens the door for us to be a more engaged partner with Carroll and getting access to a facility that we haven't been able to access," she said.

She cited the formation of four middle school lacrosse teams "that need space that our parks department cannot facilitate," and a desire to host a Montana East-West Shrine Game, an annual high school football all-star game, lamenting that "Butte always seems to get it."

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff was the only other member to offer support for Carroll's proposal, but said "I'm on the low end with this one, considering the resources they have, considering the amount of people they have to make this work."

Shirtliff said he would be comfortable allocating $50,000 to the football stadium.

This support is despite a litany of public comment in stark opposition to Carroll's application.

"That this body is considering public funding for a private stadium on a private Catholic college is absurd," said Jenifer Gursky, executive director of YWCA Helena, during public comment. "It's beyond what I believe voters can comprehend."

Gursky said there is seemingly a lack of understanding about how housing affects workforce and economic development.

"How can we say that we are worried about children's mental health when we refuse to fund the basic social determinant of health in housing?," she asked rhetorically. "How can we say that we desire economic development when we refuse to fund the first step in workforce development and that's housing?"

Carroll College Director of Athletics Charlie Gross spoke on behalf of the school.

"We feel we are a valued partner of the community. We continue to want to collaborate with community. We don't want to politicize this process," Gross said. "We thank you for your diversity in thinking of different ways to use these dollars to positively impact the community for all. And at no time do we want to be competitive and degrading and pitting one entity against the other. We wish you well in your process to continue to figure out how to allocate these funds for the best well being of the future of Helena."

During a phone interview Thursday, Gross said the addition of lighting and artificial turf will allow for additional hours of programming and provide surface durability needed to host more events.

"It is already a community asset in its limited capacity," he said, noting the stadium's use as the site for Helena public high school graduations and its brief stint as a temporary COVID vaccine clinic.

With just under $1 million remaining, the city has until 2024 to commit the funds and 2026 to spend them per federal guidelines.