Helena leaders second guess denial of city street dedications

The Helena City Commission could bring back a proposal to dedicate two streets within the Capital Hill Mall redevelopment site as public rights of way after it denied an earlier request.
The roadways in question, Vandelay Avenue and Oakes Street, were proposed to be established and reestablished, respectively, as city-owned public rights of way, meaning the city would collect street assessment fees from the property owners for purpose of maintenance.
The width of Vandelay Avenue varies from 50 feet across to 80 feet across, which does not comply with the city's engineering and design standards for city streets. City staff also noted during the Oct. 18 meeting at which the proposal was denied, that Vandelay Avenue also fails to meet its adopted complete streets standards, public right of way accessibility guidelines and fire code.
While staff's only concerns centered around Vandelay Avenue, because the two streets were proposed together, the two streets were both denied.
During Wednesday's administrative meeting, City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin cited recent revelations regarding International Fire Code and requested that the matter be brought back before the commission.
"I still feel like I have a lack of clarity on some of the questions that came up during the meeting," O'Loughlin said. "This information (regarding International Fire Code), which again was provided fairly late in the deliberations and wasn't fully discussed by the commission, appears to provide some clarity around the IFC standard for fire access codes within section 503-2. So given this information, I believe it appropriate to reevaluate the proposal that was previously in front of the commission."
Staff within Helena's departments of Transportation Systems and Public Works as well as the fire marshal all recommended the street be widened to at least 60 feet "in the interest of public health and safety," Planner Ellie Ray with the city's community development department said on Oct. 18.
Should Vandelay Avenue be dedicated as a city street at its current design of 50 feet wide, staff's concern is over potential legal liability of the city.
Mark Esponda, a vice president of the Dick Anderson Construction subsidiary developing the site, told the city commissioners he disagreed with staff's position.
"I keep hearing that these streets are not safe and don't meet these different elements but they do," Esponda said during the Oct. 18 meeting.
City Commissioner Andres Haladay said that evening that if those streets were to become privately owned, "then the five of us (the city commission) really screwed this one up."
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in a phone interview prior to Wednesday's meeting the developers can do with their property as they see fit.
"We're saying (the streets) are not safe," Harlow-Schalk said, adding that at those street widths, "there is no guarantee emergency vehicles will respond in a timely manner."
The site is currently home to a Starbucks and Taco Bell, and developers plan to build an Opportunity Bank operations center used for training employees and an about 60,000-square-foot Benefis Helena Specialty Center housing four operating rooms and offering a variety of primary and specialty care services.