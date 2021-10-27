Helena leaders second guess denial of city street dedications

The Helena City Commission could bring back a proposal to dedicate two streets within the Capital Hill Mall redevelopment site as public rights of way after it denied an earlier request.

The roadways in question, Vandelay Avenue and Oakes Street, were proposed to be established and reestablished, respectively, as city-owned public rights of way, meaning the city would collect street assessment fees from the property owners for purpose of maintenance.

The width of Vandelay Avenue varies from 50 feet across to 80 feet across, which does not comply with the city's engineering and design standards for city streets. City staff also noted during the Oct. 18 meeting at which the proposal was denied, that Vandelay Avenue also fails to meet its adopted complete streets standards, public right of way accessibility guidelines and fire code.

While staff's only concerns centered around Vandelay Avenue, because the two streets were proposed together, the two streets were both denied.

During Wednesday's administrative meeting, City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin cited recent revelations regarding International Fire Code and requested that the matter be brought back before the commission.