The 62nd annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair got underway Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and runs through late Saturday night.

The fair features more than two-dozen concessionaires, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo, 4-H events and competitions, rides and games by North Star Amusements Carnival. It opens 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rapper and singer Nelly was set to perform the first concert Wednesday.

Friday’s concert, at 9:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall, features Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band and Saturday’s show, also at 9:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall, features Diamond Rio.

The Last Chance Stampede Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $23 for adults and remain $5 for children for Thursday. Tickets are $26.

Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but there is admission price for the rodeo, concert and tickets are needed for the carnival ride.

People are urged to buy their tickets through LCCfairgrounds.com. Ticket re-sellers in most cases have greatly higher ticket prices.