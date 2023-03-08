Helena and Lewis and Clark County staff updated the commissioners on the progress of the local governments' integrated solid waste master plan during Tuesday evening's joint meeting between the city and county leadership.

Great West Engineering and consulting firm Burns & McDonnell were hired to do the master planning. The county and city have partnered on waste disposal since about 1989, and the operations were officially consolidated in 2015. No substantial changes to the system will likely be made until the master plan is completed.

Stephanie Beckert told the commissioners the plan is expected to be completed by March 2024. In the interim, the companies have also planned multiple opportunities for public engagement at various stages in the project.

Beckert said the stated goal of the work is to "create an efficient, comprehensive system that will improve waste diversion, and provide convenient waste disposal services at the best price for the people of Lewis and Clark County and the City of Helena."

The consultants also helped establish a steering committee comprised of representatives from the city commission, county commission, city public works, county public works, Scratch Gravel Solid Waste District board, Helena Citizens Conservation Board, a private hauler, and at-large residents of the city and county.

The steering committee has helped establish a communications plan for the project and toured existing solid waste facilities and infrastructure along with the consultants, Beckert said.

Matt Evans of Burns & McDonnell said the communication plan aims to "optimize public engagement," "create talking points for steering committees and local leadership," and "facilitate support of the final scenario."

The group is currently in the first phase of its communication plan, which included mailing flyers to about 24,000 homes in city limits and the surrounding county.

The flyers encourage residents to take an online survey about what they would like to see incorporated or left out of the master plan, such as universal curbside recycling collection.

"These are open-ended questions to the public to figure out what areas the public is interesting in changing or keeping," Evans said.

"As of (Monday) morning, we have already received more than 400 responses," Beckert said.

This phase will last until about the end of April, at which point the group will conduct its first open house.

The intent is to use the survey and open house results to generate several scenarios that could be implemented within the integrated solid waste system, then hold another open house to share those scenarios with the public.

This next phase is expected to stretch from May to November.

"When we get all this feedback on the scenarios, we'll understand what is important, what fits within the cost parameters of the community," Evans said. "Then we go about informing the public of the preferred scenario."

"It seems like almost everything is on the table, and that's what we're doing right now is gathering that feedback to see what's important," Beckert said.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said she hopes future discussions with the public will include a comparison of utility rates to waste diversion for each scenario.

"I have a feeling [that] many people are going to be willing to pay maybe a little bit higher rate if they know we are able to provide these other services to increase our waste diversion," Dean said. "I think that's a really important distinction to provide to the community when we're considering what this looks like in the long term."

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said there are simply too many variables that factor into the rate and that it would be impossible to provide anything more than a ballpark figure.

The city and county are sharing the cost of the master plan's creation, expected to reach upward of $300,000.

The Helena Citizens Conservation Board was allocated $60,000 within the city's fiscal year 2022 budget to fund its own study of how the city could best accomplish its stated waste diversion goals.

The city approved a resolution in 2021 to reduce waste by 50% by 2040, but it also set an interim goal of 35% reduction by 2030, and will "revisit these goals every five years, starting in 2027."

CCB delivered a home run-swing proposal that laid out 10 "recommended waste-reduction initiatives organized in three phases of implementation," culminating in universal residential curbside recycling and, if necessary, city ordinances mandating waste diversion efforts that could be implemented as early as 2031.

"This plan does not address the impact that any reduced tonnage would have on existing revenues that are generated by that tonnage and how the resulting loss of revenue would impact fixed operating costs," City Commissioner Sean Logan said on social media regarding the CCB-led study. "This could potentially mean that further increases to residential solid waste assessments would be needed to make up for that lost revenue."