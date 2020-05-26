Helena kicks off public hearings on Cruse Ave. overhaul

The city of Helena's planning division kicked off a series of public hearings regarding what it's calling a "Cruse Avenue Revisioning" Tuesday evening.
The initial meeting served as an introduction to the proposed infrastructure project that could dramatically reshape the downtown corridor the city refers to as "under utilized and overbuilt."
Four "small group" meetings limited to the first 20 people to log or call in will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. City staff said the small groups are intended to better facilitate discussion.
The city contracted local firm Dowling Architects to conduct the design phase of the project, and President Mike Dowling presented the three options for a Cruse Avenue overhaul during Tuesday's meeting.
The first of the three options, referred to as the narrowed street option, would see a not insignificant reduction in the width of Cruse Avenue to incorporate more pedestrian and bicycle pathways as well as better connect the area to Fire Tower Park.
Cutler Street would be realigned to reduce the amount of street pedestrians need to cross from 65 feet down to about 25 feet.
The narrowed street option would retain the entirety of Cruse Avenue.
The second option, referred to as the linear park option, would see Cruse Avenue from Park Street to Lawrence Street converted into a city park.
Anchor Park would be expanded and directly connected to Fire Tower Park, creating a larger plaza and expanding the walking mall.
"Other than emergency service vehicles, there wouldn't be any vehicular traffic going through this zone," Dowling said. "So this idea sort of enhances that node of a Fire Tower plaza."
Park Avenue would still connect to Cutler Street.
"Through the downtown we get sort of this mile-and-a-half, maybe 2-mile loop that can be an area that's unique and different and unlike any other city in Montana," Dowling said. "I think the strength of this idea if chosen is just that it's unique ... It's not Bozeman. It's not Missoula. It's not Kalispell or Billings."
The third option is a blending of the first two, with Cruse Avenue from Broadway Street to Lawrence Street narrowed and the portion south of Broadway Street becoming a park inaccessible to motorists other than emergency personnel.
Each option includes the construction of pedestrian pathways linking Cruse Avenue with Last Chance Gulch across Jackson Street and a gathering area to the west of the old Independent Record building, with staircases and pathways connecting pedestrians to Constitution Square.
The cost of each project has yet to be estimated at this time, according to city staff.
Each option also calls for the construction of urban workforce housing in a number of areas along Cruse Avenue. City land at the southern terminus of Cruse Avenue, land at the intersection of Cutler Street and Cruse Avenue, and city-owned parking lots near Cruse Avenue and Broadway Street have all been targeted as potential sites for market-rate, workforce housing development.
City Transportation Engineer Mark Young cautioned the design team about eliminating too many city parking spaces during Tuesday's meeting.
"You probably want to consider where you would recapture that for all those employees and visitors to downtown or Central School," Young said. "That's also an income source for parking maintenance downtown, and I'm sure parking enforcement would be concerned about losing that possible revenue."
Young also said Cruse Avenue would have to be reconstituted as park land from a right of way, which would bring along its own complications.
"I'd like to emphasize this is all very early in the study stages and none of this is final," Dowling said, adding that there are things yet to be considered such as a parking analysis and an emergency vehicle access study. "None of this is final. They're all early schemes."
Those unable to attend one of the small group meetings Wednesday or Thursday can still join the discussion by emailing comments to City Planner Michael McConnell at mmcconnell@helenamt.gov or calling him at 447-8492.
McConnell said there isn't necessarily a "deadline," but it is "always beneficial to get comments in as early in the process as possible."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.