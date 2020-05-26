Helena kicks off public hearings on Cruse Ave. overhaul

Each option also calls for the construction of urban workforce housing in a number of areas along Cruse Avenue. City land at the southern terminus of Cruse Avenue, land at the intersection of Cutler Street and Cruse Avenue, and city-owned parking lots near Cruse Avenue and Broadway Street have all been targeted as potential sites for market-rate, workforce housing development.

City Transportation Engineer Mark Young cautioned the design team about eliminating too many city parking spaces during Tuesday's meeting.

"You probably want to consider where you would recapture that for all those employees and visitors to downtown or Central School," Young said. "That's also an income source for parking maintenance downtown, and I'm sure parking enforcement would be concerned about losing that possible revenue."

Young also said Cruse Avenue would have to be reconstituted as park land from a right of way, which would bring along its own complications.

"I'd like to emphasize this is all very early in the study stages and none of this is final," Dowling said, adding that there are things yet to be considered such as a parking analysis and an emergency vehicle access study. "None of this is final. They're all early schemes."