Helena July Fourth Celebration at Centennial Park canceled

The Helena July Fourth Celebration at Centennial Park and the Old Glory Landmark will not be held this year, organizers said Tuesday.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said they decided the event should wait another year before returning.

"With respect for the community's health, we decided to hold off one more year on hosting the celebration that has attracted upwards of 1,500 in its five years," said Chuck Butler, president of the Helena Ambassadors and a member of the Old Glory Landmark Committee.

The event included free hot dogs, root beer floats, water, bounce houses and music. It usually ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We look forward to hosting the sixth Capital City Fourth of July Celebration in 2022 and wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday this year " Butler said.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony at noon July 4, with Scouts from Troop 214, who are the year-round 'Keepers" of Old Glory at the Centennial Park Landmark, Butler noted.

