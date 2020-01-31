Helena judge defends impartiality in Trude's negligent homicide case

Helena District Court Judge Michael McMahon defended his impartiality during a Friday hearing on whether he was biased when he sentenced Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in October 2019.
Trude was charged with negligent homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, after a round from his .300 Winchester Magnum accidentally discharged in the old K-Mart parking lot on Cedar Street in October 2018, killing Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.
Trude initially pleaded not guilty to the negligent homicide charge but changed his plea to guilty during trial. The charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.
During the sentencing hearing, McMahon expressed a fondness for Walton, saying the doctor reminded him of his father. McMahon also compared the incident to the death of his brother-in-law.
McMahon told Trude that, prior to the trial's conclusion, he had already made up his mind about sending Trude to the Montana State Prison if convicted.
"I will tell you, Mr. Trude, that the moment in court when I had to take a break to allow Mrs. Walton to gain her composure, I knew then that if I convicted you of negligent homicide, you were going to go to the Montana State Prison," McMahon said during Trude's sentencing.
Trude's defense attorneys convinced acting Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court James Shea to grant a hearing to determine whether McMahon acted impartially when structuring his sentence: 20 years in prison with all but 1,272 days suspended.
Trude's defense team, which includes former Bill Clinton impeachment lawyer Robert Bennett, also filed motions requesting that Trude be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, released from custody and granted a new trial.
Former District Judge Ed McLean, who came out of retirement to oversee the case, heard opening arguments and testimony during Friday's hearing.
During his testimony, McMahon said his comments regarding Walton were made prior to Trude's guilty plea, insinuating that if Trude felt McMahon was impartial, he should have acted prior to submitting his plea.
Still, Bennett pressed McMahon about his relationship with Walton, asserting McMahon should have recused himself instead of requiring Trude to discern what was in the judge's "heart and mind."
McMahon stated during his testimony that his opinions of Walton were the result of court proceedings and letters from Walton's family and friends contained in the presentence investigation.
Bennett claimed through his cross-examination of McMahon that the judge's statements during the sentencing hearing made it "pretty obvious" McMahon had a personal relationship with Walton that went beyond a casual workplace familiarity. Both McMahon and Walton worked together with at least one youth athletic team in the city as coach and sideline medical staff, respectively.
McMahon also defended his comments, stating he tries to incorporate his life experiences into his work as much as possible and that his relationship with Walton's family was confined to the courtroom.
"I did not have a relationship that would lead to my objectiveness being questioned," McMahon said.
McLean gave the County Attorney's Office 20 days to file a response to the defense's motion to disqualify McMahon and vacate his sentencing. The defense will then have 10 days to file its response.
If the court determines that McMahon did not act impartially, the defense's other motions, the withdrawal of Trude's guilty plea, his release from custody and a new trial will be considered.
"If we address the issue of the judge's recusal first, we can address the others," McLean said. "If we answer that question in the negative, that puts the other motions at risk."