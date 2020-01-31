Helena judge defends impartiality in Trude's negligent homicide case

Helena District Court Judge Michael McMahon defended his impartiality during a Friday hearing on whether he was biased when he sentenced Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in October 2019.

Trude was charged with negligent homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, after a round from his .300 Winchester Magnum accidentally discharged in the old K-Mart parking lot on Cedar Street in October 2018, killing Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton.

Trude initially pleaded not guilty to the negligent homicide charge but changed his plea to guilty during trial. The charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.

During the sentencing hearing, McMahon expressed a fondness for Walton, saying the doctor reminded him of his father. McMahon also compared the incident to the death of his brother-in-law.

McMahon told Trude that, prior to the trial's conclusion, he had already made up his mind about sending Trude to the Montana State Prison if convicted.

"I will tell you, Mr. Trude, that the moment in court when I had to take a break to allow Mrs. Walton to gain her composure, I knew then that if I convicted you of negligent homicide, you were going to go to the Montana State Prison," McMahon said during Trude's sentencing.