Helena joins other local governments in pursuing clean energy project

The Helena City Commission on Monday unanimously voted to join with other local governments in hiring a consultant to help develop a green tariff, which city leaders believe will help them reach the city's goal of powering the community with 100% clean energy by 2030.

The cities of Bozeman and Missoula as well as Missoula County have also signed onto the agreement, which states "they have each established a number of climate action goals and commitments."

The agreement locks up $8,000 within Helena's fiscal year 2021 budget to help pay for the consultancy work and also leaves the door open for a yet-to-be-determined future allotment of funds in fiscal year 2022.

"It is expected to continue forward into fiscal year 2022," Helena's Sustainability Coordinator Patrick Judge told the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday evening. "There's going to be additional work needed to actually advance the proposal in front of the (Montana Public Service Commission), and the hope is the communities will provide additional funding."

The Missoula city and county governments have both approved contributions of $20,000 each, while Bozeman will pony up $90,000.