Helena joins other local governments in pursuing clean energy project
Helena joins other local governments in pursuing clean energy project

The City-County Building in downtown Helena.

The City-County Building in downtown Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Helena City Commission on Monday unanimously voted to join with other local governments in hiring a consultant to help develop a green tariff, which city leaders believe will help them reach the city's goal of powering the community with 100% clean energy by 2030. 

The cities of Bozeman and Missoula as well as Missoula County have also signed onto the agreement, which states "they have each established a number of climate action goals and commitments."

The agreement locks up $8,000 within Helena's fiscal year 2021 budget to help pay for the consultancy work and also leaves the door open for a yet-to-be-determined future allotment of funds in fiscal year 2022.

"It is expected to continue forward into fiscal year 2022," Helena's Sustainability Coordinator Patrick Judge told the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday evening. "There's going to be additional work needed to actually advance the proposal in front of the (Montana Public Service Commission), and the hope is the communities will provide additional funding."

The Missoula city and county governments have both approved contributions of $20,000 each, while Bozeman will pony up $90,000.

The agreement also states the consultant's compensation will not exceed $138,000, but Judge said the intention is for the municipal governments other than Bozeman to "try to even that up" as new expenditures arise, such as legal fees.

"So, yes, I will be respectfully requesting a budget line item for additional work in this area next year," Judge said.

The green tariff these local governments hope to develop and eventually enact would need to be agreed to by NorthWestern Energy and approved by the Public Service Commission.

Utility green tariffs allow large energy customers, such as a municipal government, to purchase bundled renewable electricity from a specific project through a special utility tariff rate. It's almost like choosing to spend more on organic produce at the grocery store.

The problem is the grocery store in this analogy, NorthWestern Energy, does not currently sell organic produce, or bundled green energy.

In 2019, the Montana Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement between NorthWestern Energy, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the Montana Consumer Counsel and Walmart, in which NorthWestern Energy agreed to initiate a stakeholder process to explore the development of a green tariff.

NorthWestern Energy is not contributing funds to pay for the municipalities' green tariff consultant.

Missoula County has agreed to manage the contract, including making the payments. Missoula County will invoice the remaining municipalities.

"It's great to see this progress," City Commissioner Emily Dean said during Monday's meeting. "It wasn't a year ago, this was just an idea."

Dean also thanked Judge for his effort to help Helena leadership "move toward a path that aligns our words with our actions."

