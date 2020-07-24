Helena jail renovations, now nearing completion, address issues ranging from overcrowding to recidivism

One of the biggest changes to the detention area is the new direct supervision pod, which Dutton said is based on something he saw in Broomfield, Colorado. The pod is a room where 44 inmates will be overseen by a single detention officer 24 hours a day, allowing for more freedom and access to things like phones and television. According to Grimmis, inmates will have to "fit the mold" to be allowed to stay there.

"These are low-risk offenders," Dutton said. "There is a psychological aspect to it. If you can follow the rules in here, maybe you can follow them when you get out."

Grimmis said this pod exists to encourage good behavior from inmates. Those who are disruptive or cause trouble will immediately have their spot in the direct supervision pod taken by someone else. The only other Montana jail with something like this is in Bozeman, according to Dutton.

Dutton said this type of confinement isn't "being light on crime," but is intended to help inmates understand reintegration and to help cut down on recidivism.

"However, you have to maintain a standard," Grimmis said. "The detention officer here knows that if a standard isn't maintained I'm coming for them first."