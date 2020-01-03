Two Helena jail inmates, including one of the three men convicted of killing a Helena Valley couple in 2018, are facing additional felony charges for allegedly damaging Lewis and Clark County Detention Center property.
Journey Wienke of Helena, who is a 24-year-old Helena man convicted of two counts of deliberate homicide last year, and 35-year-old Douglas Smith of Helena are both charged with felony criminal mischief, or in the alternative, felony accountability to criminal mischief.
In documents filed in justice court Friday, detention officers reported that shortly after announcing the inmates' cell block was on lockdown the afternoon of Nov. 8, they began hearing "loud banging coming from that pod."
Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies entered the cell block and discovered the window of room 404 had been severely damaged.
"The window had a large spiderweb crack in it compromising the integrity of the window. It is unknown what was used to cause the damage," according to the deputy's affidavit.
Three inmates had been secured in the room during the lockdown period.
Restitution in the matter was determined to be $2,283.05.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
