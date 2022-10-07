Helena inmate's death ruled a suicide due to hanging

A coroner’s inquest Friday into the 2021 death of Lewis and Clark County Detention Center inmate Delain Valenzuela Davis found the death was a suicide by asphyxiation due to hanging.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Davis was moved to pod 5 in the jail, the disciplinary pod that is more isolated, after he had thrown some food at a detention center officer, according to facts presented at the inquest.

That night, a detention officer was doing rounds. Around 7:20 p.m., the officer entered pod 5 and saw Davis alive in his cell. Around 10-15 minutes later, the next officer on rounds found Davis hanging in his cell and not breathing.

The detention officer performed CPR while an automated external defibrillator (AED) was located. Emergency services were called in, and Davis was transported to St. Peter’s Health. He was put on a ventilator before he died Nov. 2 in the hospital. Testing of his blood done by St. Peter’s Health showed no substances in Davis' system upon being admitted to the hospital. Davis had completed a mental health screening prior to his death by suicide where he denied having suicidal ideations.

A coroner’s inquest is a specific section of the law managed by the county attorney’s office where a formal inquiry is done into the causes of and circumstances surrounding the death of a person. In this case, a coroner from out of the county was brought in due to a conflict of interest. Jessie Billquist from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner’s Office was brought in to oversee the inquest.

If you are struggling and need help, dial 9-8-8 for Montana’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.