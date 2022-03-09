Helena inmate charged with assault

A 44-year-old East Helena man imprisoned for defrauding Helena residents out of around $91,000 has been charged with assaulting his partner prior to incarceration.

Bobby Francis Lowry is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense). Lowry is in the Lewis and Clark County Detention center on fraud charges, during his time in the jail he was also charged with assaulting another inmate.

Court documents state the assault on his wife occurred on Oct. 6, 2020. He allegedly hit his wife across the jaw, causing her pain and her to hit her head on a door frame.

Lowry was charged with this crime on Feb. 25. A warrant for his arrest was issued, despite him already being incarcerated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.