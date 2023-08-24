The grand opening of Helena Indian Alliance’s new Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic will be held Friday at 501 Euclid Ave.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

At 2 p.m., a mural created by Louis Still Smoking will be unveiled, with performances by Supaman and Acosia Red Elk.

The public can tour the clinic and the Helena Indian Alliance from 3-5 p.m. The ceremonies earlier in the day are invitation-only.

Helena Indian Alliance broke ground last August on the new facility.

The federally qualified health center has been providing primary care, mental health services and youth programs in Helena for nearly 54 years.

The new about 4,000-square-foot clinic is expected to be a boon for the staff as well as the clients.

The staff has grown from about a dozen to more than 40.