Helena Indian Alliance secures grant to support retreat for native youth

The Helena Indian Alliance is among the first recipients of a new wilderness grant program established in memory of the late Connie Saylor Johnson, a lifelong educator and champion of Idaho and Montana wilderness. Through partnering with Prickly Pear Land Trust, the Helena Indian Alliance plans to use the grant funds to help support a weekend retreat in July for urban native youth to connect with land and culture in the Blackfeet Nation near Browning.

“We’re super excited to take youth back to the reservation and let them have that experience of culture,” said Samantha Vulles, youth outreach coordinator for the Helena Indian Alliance.

The Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund was established in 2019 by Saylor Johnson’s friends and family to honor her work to provide hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages. The fund has grown steadily since Saylor Johnson’s death in 2018, through contributions from supporters of wilderness education.

The fund is administered by the Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation for which Saylor Johnson served as a staff and board member from 2009 to 2018. The foundation assists the Forest Service in providing stewardship for the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church River of No Return Wildernesses and surrounding wildlands through on-the-ground work, public education and partnerships.

The inaugural round of $1,000 wilderness education grant awards went to five organizations in Idaho and Montana. The Helena Indian Alliance was the only Montana recipient.

Vulles shared that she first learned about the grant program through a Facebook post by Deb Gale, who serves on the board for the Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation.

“This grant aligns exactly with what we want to teach kids,” said Vulles.

According to Steve Kimball, board member with the Selway Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation and co-chair for the committee overseeing the grant program, the foundation kept the outreach efforts limited this year to better test the waters for how the application process would go. The Helena Indian Alliance application was an immediate stand-out though when the committee reviewed it.

“This is the kind of program that really fits what she [Saylor Johnson] was about,” said Kimball. “This is the kind of learning and connection that Connie liked and worked for.”

While details are still being finalized, Vulles explained that the retreat will take place during the second week of July and they hope to take at least 10 youth with them. During the trip the kids will engage with their natural surroundings through general survival skills, plant identification, traditional plant education, and conversations with tribal elders and native youth who live in the Blackfeet Nation.

Vulles went on to share that general survival skills and environmental education will be provided by an environmental education staff member from Prickly Pear Land Trust. Students will learn how to set up a camp, build a fire, cook food outdoors, identify birds and terrestrial animals, and gather plants for food, shelter, and medicine. Through engagement with a Pikanni tribal elder, students will also engage in the transmission of cultural knowledge and gain insight into the relationships between the Pikanni people and their natural environment.

According to Vulles, the $1,000 the Helena Indian Alliance received through the wilderness education fund will be used specifically to fund transportation, camping supplies, and the compensation of tribal elders. The remaining funding necessary will be provided through matching cash funds from the Helena Indian Alliance and grant funds acquired by Prickly Pear Land Trust.

At the end of the weekend, Vulles shared that each youth will be able to take home their own sleeping bag and tent. The hope, Vulles went on to say, is that gifting such camping supplies will make outdoor activities more accessible for the youth after the retreat.

“We hope that after the retreat the youth will bring the experience home to share with their families and hopefully that will bring families closer together,” said Vulles.

In their original grant application, the Helena Indian Alliance wrote that “by the end of the weekend retreat, students will be equipped with the experience and knowledge to confidently explore the outdoors on their own, have a better understanding of plant life and its importance to the cultural, mental, physical, and spiritual health of all individuals.”

Applications for next year’s Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund will be open from April 1 through Oct. 31, 2022. The program is open to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education. Grants are awarded up to $1,000 per year. More information and the application can be found at selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.

“We are looking for programs that kindle passion for experiences in the wilderness and that bring students and others to wild settings and educate them on the values that are found in those settings,” said Kimball.

