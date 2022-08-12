Helena Indian Alliance breaks ground on clinic expansion

The Helena Indian Alliance broke ground Friday on an addition to its clinic as part of a ceremony commemorating the next step toward expansion of its facility and services.

Executive Director Todd Wilson said the needed expansion has been in the works for more than five years.

"We've grown here tremendously the past five years," Wilson told the crowd, noting the staff has grown from about a dozen to more than 40.

Helena Indian Alliance was gifted its current facility at 501 Euclid Ave. by the Army and relocated there in 2013. The building was once an armory.

"Our plan is to really expand on those services and really get that community engagement," he said. "That is now who we are, servicing all of the Helena community, whether you're Native American or not. I think that's the misconception we're trying to break through, one of those barriers we're trying to break down."

The federally qualified health center has been providing primary care, mental health services and youth programs in Helena for 53 years.

"We'll have the room to expand our services to the Helena community in a much greater capacity," he said. "This is one big step in that direction."

Chairman of the Helena Indian Alliance board of directors Michael Touchette said the expansion is exciting but not the organization's main focus.

"One of the things we've been focused on the last couple of years is not so much the growth aspect. We want to grow, we want to provide more services, but we've been focusing on the quality of service," Touchette said. "That's the important thing for our community."

Touchette said the process of getting to this point was an arduous one. The pandemic drove away workers and drove up the price of materials, but recently, things have normalized to a point where prices are within striking range and the organization decided to make the leap.

"Prices are back down. We can do this within our budget. So we're moving forward with it," he said.

The new about 4,000-square-foot clinic is expected to be a boon for the staff as well as the clients.

Helena Indian Alliance Medical Director Jennifer Brunsdon said the current facility being a former armory has cinder-block walls and few windows.

"It's going to be a much nicer facility," Brunsdon said. "The care here is top-notch, but the current facilities do not reflect that."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins was also on hand to congratulate the organization.

"I am so happy you've outgrown your growing pains," Collins said. "Helena is happy to be with you, and the community will benefit from this."

The Project Architect Brett Charles of SMA Architecture said the facility will afford Helena Indian Alliance greater flexibility.

With the bulk of the design taking place during the pandemic, Charles said one of the goals of the new clinic is to be able to shut off a portion in the event of an outbreak and utilize negative air pressure.

Wilson said that kind of flexibility will help the organization maintain quality care for years to come.

"It operates as one clinic, but we'll have the ability to close it off and operate as two separate clinics should (a Covid or similar outbreak) ever happen again," he said.

Shawn Backbone of the Crow Tribe performed a smudging ritual during Friday's ceremony to purify the ground that will be disturbed by the construction.