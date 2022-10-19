Helena identifies deficiencies with Westside Woods subdivision application

The preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision on Westside Helena has been deemed to be insufficient, requiring the developer to address numerous deficiencies before the project can move forward.

Sussex Construction, Inc. resubmitted its application for the 59-acre, 179-unit Westside Woods subdivision on Sept. 16. The developer's first application fell through when the Helena City Commission on Jan. 24 denied variance requests pertaining to block lengths within the proposed neighborhood, necessitating a redesign and re-application.

In a letter sent Monday to the developer, the city's Community Development Director Chris Brink stated "you are being provided notification that the preliminary plat application has been deemed insufficient for review at this time."

Brink said in an interview Wednesday afternoon that there is no deadline for Sussex to respond. He said this type of back and forth is common for major development projects.

In an interview Wednesday, Bartsch said this demonstrates the plan is being properly reviewed and that his company plans to continue working with city staff.

"We feel this is a positive step," he said. "We wouldn't want to go to the city commission without the project being fully vetted."

The city's planning staff noted the deficiencies and included an explanation in the letter.

After the initial application was shot down over the development's block lengths exceeding the city's maximum of 600 feet, for which variance requests were denied by the city commission during its Jan. 24 meeting, Bartsch told the Independent Record "(w)e're making certain in the application this time around that there are no requests for variances."

Brink clarified that Sussex was instead seeking exceptions from the city code.

The application states "all aspects of the proposed streets will meet city street standards," but planning staff and the city attorney question the accuracy of the claim.

"While some sections of your application materials and variance disclaimer indicate that no variances are being sought other sections of your application material indicate otherwise," the letter states.

Sussex failed to include the latest certificate of survey in the application.

The subdivision proposal calls for NorthWestern Energy and CenturyLink utilities to be relocated under new roads within its borders, but planning staff stated Sussex has failed to provide any indication those utility providers have acknowledged or approved of the proposal.

Because the land is to be annexed into the city, Lewis and Clark County has abandoned the roadways previously under its purview, but city staff say Sussex has provided no information regarding the status of those road right-of-way abandonments.

The Helena Department of Transportation Systems offered four pages of deficiencies it found with the application. It noted a lack of compelling evidence for why dead-end streets were included in the design.

City code prohibits most uses of dead-end streets for emergency response purposes, but Sussex's application asserts "(i)t would not be possible to construct" connections between existing and proposed roads due to large elevation changes within the subdivision.

"(R)etaining walls are commonly used to overcome elevation differences," the letter states.

Transportation systems further noted variance requests would be needed for the subdivision's proposed sidewalk placement, among others.

The application's traffic impact studies, long panned by opponents of the subdivision, were also deemed insufficient.

City staff indicated that at the time of the Montana Department of Transportation traffic count of Granite Avenue from Knight Street to Woodward Avenue cited in the application, the road was under construction.

"This construction may have significantly influenced travel demand in the study area," the letter states.

City staff also noted that classes at nearby Kessler Elementary School were not in session during the traffic study, which was conducted in August 2022, further skewing its results.

The city also requires traffic impact studies to have been conducted within the past two years, further necessitating a new study.

Bartsch said his company will conduct a new traffic impact study "exactly as directed."

The subdivision's main opposition group, Save Helena Westside, released a statement Wednesday commending the city for its decision.

"It is imperative that City staff and the City Commission have an accurate reflection of current traffic around Kessler School before making decisions that will affect the neighborhood and school community for decades to come," Save Helena Westside President Sarah Perry said in the statement.

Brink and Bartsch said the development team has requested a meeting with city staff to review the letter, and Brink said that will likely occur in the next few business days.

Sussex's application lists the subdivision's final build-out as being in both 2027 and 2029.

In total, city staff noted 20 different deficiencies with the application's traffic impact study.

"The (traffic impact study) is missing several components that should be included to better document Project impacts to the public transportation system," the letter states.

The city's department of parks, recreation and open lands took exception with the application's lack of a noxious weed monitoring report and market evaluation to determine the value of the dedicated park land.

"We are continuing to commit to working with the city to put forth a plan that balances the interests of the entire community," Bartsch said. "We would like to keep our door open, so that all perspectives are considered."